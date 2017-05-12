Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports Pilatus Bank saying it had filed a criminal complaint about the leak and publication of “confidential documents” it says originated from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. In another story, the newspaper says new research has revealed that Maltese women with low job qualifications were more than twice as likely as men – and among the most likely in the EU – to be unemployed or in precarious jobs.

The Malta Independent says Malta is set to benefit if gaming companies leave Gibraltar.

MaltaToday quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that the Nationalist Party will drive the country to the wall.

L-Orizzont says that the Maltese economy is expected to surpass that of the European Union.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s proposals in favour of the elderly.