Three new fire stations in €12m CPD project

New fire stations are to be built in Santa Venera, Floriana and Delimara as part of a €12 million investment in Civil Protection Department facilities, the Home Affairs Minister announced today.

Carmelo Abela said the new stations would be completed in four years' time.

Work on the Santa Venera station is due to get underway shortly, with the building built to earthquake-proof specifications and its central location ensuring firefighters can quickly reach Ħamrun, Birkirkara, Qormi, Sliema and St Julian's.

The Floriana station will replace the CPD's current setup within the police headquarters' garage, while the Delimara station will give workers at the power station there added peace of mind. A temporary fire station has been set up in the area while a more permanent structure is developed.

Malta's CPD has grown steadily over the years, with staff levels reaching record levels last year. As of January 2016, the department had around 180 firefighters on its books.