PN unveils 100 proposals for Gozo

Dr Busuttil was speaking at Għajnsielem. Photo: PN

The Nationalist Party this afternoon unveiled its Gozo manifesto comprising 100 proposals, ranging from health, the economy, tourism, accessibility, sport and infrastructure.

Details of the PN's plans for the sister island were announced by party leader Simon Busuttil at a news conference in Għajnsielem.

Apart from a Regional Council empowered to tap up to €250 million in EU funding and a €10,000 grant for young Gozitan families who remain or relocate back to Gozo, the PN is also proposing subsidising ferry trips for all Gozo-based patients and accompanying next of kin or carers who need treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

In the transport sector, apart from work on a proposed undersea tunnel, the PN is pledging a fast ferry service and the re-introduction of the cargo ferry service which was discontinued.



For businesses opening in Gozo, the PN is proposing an income tax exemption of up to €200,000 over a three-year period, and a €25,000 grant start-up grant and a €75,000 guarantee.

Those already on the sister island will benefit from a 25 per cent tax credit if they invest in better facilities.

The PN is also pledging to rebuild Gozo's main arterial thoroughfares, an additional €3 million per year for road maintenance, a new breakwater in Marsalforn and a multi-level car park in Victoria. A further €4 million will be allocated for the creation of new family parks.



In the tourism sector, the PN is pledging a permanent cruise liner berth at Mġarr, a calendar of cultural events and new marine protected areas.



In education, the manifesto includes proposals for a new Victoria primary school and tax rebates for parents whose children attend educational institutions in Malta.

The PN is also pledging to explore the possibility of the pedestrianisation of town centres during weekends through a pilot project and the creation of a €10 million Sustainable Gozo Fund to encourage businesses to invest in energy-efficient machinery.

The PN is proposing free public transport for senior citizens and the completion of the old people's home in Għajnsielem. The manifesto also includes measures for fishermen and farmers, a new regional swimming pool and a Gozo Sports Fund.

Click the attached PDF file to see the proposals in full. The press conference is ongoing.