'My conscience is clean,' says Joseph Muscat

The Prime Minister said he had nothing to worry about. Photo: PL

Updated 8.55pm

Joseph Muscat says he does not fear the law enacted by his own government to remove the time-bar on corruption cases involving politicians, because he has a clean conscience.



Speaking in Kalkara this evening, the Labour leader said any politician involved in corruption would not be able to escape the long arm of the law.



“This is a law we enacted and it also applies to us and I do not fear its repercussions because my conscience is clean,” the Prime Minister said.

READ: Corrupt politicians lose time-bar protection

Dr Muscat admitted the government had its defects and it disappointed people on certain things such as governance.

“But we also kept our word and when taking everything into consideration the balance does tip toward the positive,” he said.

He urged people to go out and vote on June 3, expressing his conviction that people would look at how their lives had improved over the past four years.

Dr Muscat refused to speak about any of the survey results that have consistently put the PL ahead, insisting the only test that counted was the election.

Modernising parliament

Dr Muscat later said that the PL would also seek to scrap parliamentary immunity, introduce gender quotas to encourage more female MPs and allow MPs to become full-time if they wished to do so.

The Prime Minister said politicians from both sides of the House had abused of parliamentary privilege in the past, and that it was time politicians were held accountable for what they said.