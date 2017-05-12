Muscat sticks by police commissioner
Challenges Busuttil to step down if wrong
Joseph Muscat has reiterated his trust in Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in the wake of Opposition leader Simon Busuttil’s accusation this morning the country faced an institutional breakdown.
The Prime Minister would not entertain Dr Busuttil’s remarks, insisting instead that in his constitutional role, the Opposition leader had a duty to “defend institutions and not undermine them”.
Dr Muscat was asked what his position would be if the magisterial inquiry found that the authorities slept on serious reports filed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit into the workings of Pilatus Bank, and allegations that accounts there were used by Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna for kickbacks on the passport scheme.
The Prime Minister sidestepped the question while pointing out that Dr Busuttil had not yet provided proof to sustain the allegation - he called it a lie – that his wife Michelle Muscat owned Egrant.
Dr Muscat reiterated that he would step down if the magisterial inquiry found anything in his regard but he likewise expected Dr Busuttil to leave if the inquiry found nothing.
