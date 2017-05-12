Marlene Farrugia to contest 5th and 10th districts

Dr Farrugia at today's press conference, flanked by deputy leader Anthony Buttigieg. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia will run for office on the 5th and 10th districts, she announced today.

Her decision to forgo the 7th district - her home territory - fuels speculation that her partner, former Labour Party whip and onetime Żebbuġ mayor Godfrey Farrugia, could actually contest the election on the PD ticket.

In a press conference announcing the PD's candidates, Dr Farrugia insisted talks between the party and her partner were still ongoing and that nothing had been decided yet.

She said her decision to contest the 10th district stemmed from the PD's need to have strong candidates on that district.

UPDATED: Who's contesting on each district?

Ten PD candidates have submitted their nominations so far. Candidates have until tomorrow to submit their nomination.

Godfrey Farrugia had also been approached by Alternattiva Demokratika and the Labour Party to contest the June 3 election, she said.

The former PL whip, who quit the post after writing the Prime Minister a strongly-worded open letter, announced earlier this month that he would not be contesting the election for the Labour Party, writing on Facebook that while he considered himself a Labourite "I do not feel I belong there."