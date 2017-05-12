Kappara beams to be transported to site over next few nights

The remaining eight steel girders that will support the bridge deck and that will be placed throughout the whole extent of the flyover will be transported from Marsa to Kappara at night tomorrow and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trailers will leave Dock 7 in Marsa at 7.30pm and will proceed from Triq il-Labour, Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, Santa Venera tunnels, Triq Reġjonali and Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Watch: Kappara flyover taking shape

The trailers will be driving on the right-side carriageway since it is easier to manoeuvre. These roads will be closed in segments to allow drivers to drive through alternative routes.

On Sunday night, workers will be welding the girders on site, therefore access to Kappara is expected to be closed from 9pm to the early morning during the nights between Saturday and Wednesday.

Police and Transport Malta officers will be closing the segments and guiding drivers to bypass the closed segments through alternative routes.

Personnel from the Civil Protection Department and the contractor will be marking the route as well to cater for eventualities.