Football clubs in Konrad Mizzi’s district get financial sponsorships

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Konrad Mizzi is "investing" heavily in his constituency, with the latest scheme rolled out by his office through public funds being the sponsorship of local football clubs.

Times of Malta is informed that a number of clubs and nurseries in the fourth district have received money from Konrad Mizzi's office in the form of sponsorships and advertising.

Both Sta Luċija FC and Tarxien Rainbows have received at least €2,500 in so-called ‘sponsorship’ directly from the office of the minister involved in the Panama Papers scandal.

Officials from both clubs said that the money was received on the personal initiative of the minister but said this was not a donation but payment for advertising.

In recent weeks, small banners advertising clean air as a result of the new power station built by a private consortium suddenly appeared in the respective grounds of teams in Dr Mizzi's constituency.

The ‘sponsorship’ paid by public funds is compensation for this advertising. Asked to state whether Dr Mizzi is donating taxpayer money to boost his chances of re-election among football clubs in his district, a spokesman for the minster denied the claim.

However, he admitted that the ministry is conducting a promotional campaign which incidentally includes football clubs in Dr Mizzi's constituency.

“A promotional campaign on clean air emanating from the conversion of power generation from polluting heavy fuel oil to clean gas is being undertaken using different promotional channels targeting different audiences,” he said.

“Part of the chosen channels being deployed include printed banner advertising in sports clubs. The chosen clubs are in localities in the south of Malta,” the spokesman said.

Dr Mizzi is contesting the general election for the second time on the fourth district, which includes Sta Luċija, Tarxien, Paola, Gudja and Fgura.

Through the Panama Papers it was discovered that Dr Mizzi had opened a secret company in Panama after he entered into politics. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat did not sack him but only removed his portfolio. Dr Mizzi continued to be responsible for energy projects.

Times of Malta recently reported that some 150 new fitters were recruited at the Water Services Corporation without a call. It later resulted that over 60 per cent of the new fitters were registered voters in the fourth district.

The WSC falls under the responsibility of Dr Mizzi and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Times of Malta is informed that other Labour candidates contesting the same district, including Health Minister Chris Fearne and sitting MPs Silvio Parnis and Etienne Grech, have complained directly to Dr Muscat on the "heavy electoral tactics" being used by Dr Mizzi's office.

However, according to PL officials in the district, “nothing has changed”.