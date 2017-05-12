Cyclist injured after fall from bike
A 22-year-old cyclist was grievously injured yesterday afternoon when he fell off a bicycle while riding along the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.
The police said the Belgian rider, who lives in St Paul’s Bay lost control of the bike and fell. The accident happened at around 2pm.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Investigations are continuing.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.