Central Bank donates €82,000 to Community Chest Fund Foundation

Mario Vella (third from left) hands the donation to President Coleiro Preca. Photo: DOI/Lee Fardoe

Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation coffers have received an €82,000 boost thanks to a donation from the Central Bank of Malta.

The donation represents the profit made from the sale of coin cards of the €2 commemorative coins with the theme ‘Solidarity through Love’.

The €2 commemorative coin. Photo: Central Bank website

Central Bank governor Mario Vella presented President Mario Louise Coleiro Preca with the donation during a courtesy call he paid on her at San Anton Palace today.

The €2 commemorative coins are the first in a series of five issued by the Central Bank and was designed by a secondary school student. The design competition was open to all secondary students, with the winner selected through a vote.

Coins for 2017 and 2018 will be based on the themes 'Peace' and 'National Heritage' respectively, the Office of the President said in a statement announcing the Central Bank's donation.