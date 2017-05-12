Advert
Friday, May 12, 2017, 20:00

Central Bank donates €82,000 to Community Chest Fund Foundation

Coin card sales give charity coffers a boost

Mario Vella (third from left) hands the donation to President Coleiro Preca. Photo: DOI/Lee Fardoe

Mario Vella (third from left) hands the donation to President Coleiro Preca. Photo: DOI/Lee Fardoe

Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation coffers have received an €82,000 boost thanks to a donation from the Central Bank of Malta.

The donation represents the profit made from the sale of coin cards of the €2 commemorative coins with the theme ‘Solidarity through Love’.

The &euro;2 commemorative coin. Photo: Central Bank websiteThe €2 commemorative coin. Photo: Central Bank website

Central Bank governor Mario Vella presented President Mario Louise Coleiro Preca with the donation during a courtesy call he paid on her at San Anton Palace today. 

The €2 commemorative coins are the first in a series of five issued by the Central Bank and was designed by a secondary school student. The design competition was open to all secondary students, with the winner selected through a vote. 

Coins for 2017 and 2018 will be based on the themes 'Peace' and 'National Heritage' respectively, the Office of the President said in a statement announcing the Central Bank's donation. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Girl, 12, killed in tunnel crash

  2. Iconic Saddles Bar goes up in flames

  3. Updated: Electoral Commission receives...

  4. Claudia Faniello knocked out in...

  5. Pilatus Bank to sue over defamatory...

  6. 'Malta being tarnished from Bidnija' -...

  7. PM: 'full faith' in authorities after...

  8. Michael Briguglio offers resignation from AD

  9. Watch: 'Institutional failure designed...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed