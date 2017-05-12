May 1 incident

Reference is made to the item ‘Cardona’s chief of staff in trouble again’ (May 10).

From the outset, it is important to note that the incident referred to was a discussion arising from a misunderstanding involving the chief of staff at the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business and a police constable in relation to an area in which the chief of staff was present during the May 1 celebration and to which area he was afterwards being refused access by the police constable.

At no point in time did the minister or anyone else from the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business need to intervene or intervened in the discussion that resulted between the police constable and the chief of staff. It is salient to note that the minister was on stage throughout the festivities.

Editorial note: The news item in question never said the minister or any ministry official intervened in the “altercation”, which is defined as “a discussion” above.