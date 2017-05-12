Columnist should know better

In his contribution titled ‘Muscat and Egrant-gate’ (May 3), ‘Mr know- it-all’ Martin Scicluna persists in his blatant attempts to belittle Simon Busuttil’s political prowess and to demean Daphne Caruana Galizia’s investigative journalistic achievements.

He tries to sow doubt in people’s minds. This is his usual ploy and we have witnessed him using it many times before. There is no doubt, however, that the man has a very big ego.

Those who do not agree with his sinister views he calls ‘backward bigots’. Do you remember his reaction to those who opposed his outlandish views on abortion and euthanasia?

The existence of hidden companies in shady Panama and in the British Virgin Islands are undisputed and, yet, Scicluna wants proof.

While he pours scorn on Caruana Galizia, he attempts to exonerate the guilty, quoting the rule of law.

He should know, however, that the criminal does not commit the crime when he is in the court but when the offence is actually committed. Hence, considering the ample evidence, whether circumstantial or otherwise, Caruana Galizia is quite right in expecting the guilty to prove their innocence.

It is shameful how Scicluna tries to portray the whistleblower (behind the allegations made by Caruana Galizia regarding transactions via Pilatus Bank), calling her “this sad-sounding Russian woman” and labelling her submission to the magistrate “as thin as her self-serving, rambling and loaded 3,000-word statement”. What does he expect her to be? Does he expect her to be jubilant that she carries the heavy burden of proof of illicit dealings by the highest echelons of the government? He should commend her for her courage and thank her for exposing the guilty perpetrators, something the local regulators have miserably failed to do.

Perhaps it would be wiser if Scicluna keeps to himself.