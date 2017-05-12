Top-flight berth at stake as Mosta take on Qormi

Pedrinho (right) will look to lead Mosta to Premier League safety this evening. Photo: Stephen Gatt

The 2016-17 BOV Premier League will reach its final verdict this evening when Mosta take on Qormi in a relegation/promotion play-off at the Hibernians Stadium (kick-off 19.30).

Mosta are coming into the decider on the back of a turbulent campaign.

Having been engaged in a relegation scrap for much of the season, the Blues also had to contend with a number of administrative problems, culminating in having five points docked after they were found guilty of irregular payments to one of their overseas players.

Despite all difficulties, coach Johann Scicluna at least made sure that his team stays off the bottom place in the standings, earning a chance for Mosta to extend their stay in the top flight for another year with victory over his former employers.

Scicluna will be wary of the threat posed by a Qormi side that were a very competitive team in Division One this season despite having to bank on a nucleus of young and untested players groomed from their nursery.

Scicluna has good knowledge of the qualities the Yellow-Blacks possess having been in charge of the team in season 2015-16. He is warning his players that they have to be at their best for the club to reach its objective.

“This has been a very difficult season for Mosta,” Scicluna, who replaced Zsolt Hornyak last month, told Times of Malta.

“Throughout the second part of the season our main concern was to try and avoid bottom place in the standings which would have condemned us to automatic relegation.

“The players worked hard during the last six weeks and we picked up some valuable points that enabled us to finish ahead of Pembroke to keep alive our hopes of avoiding the drop.

“Now, we need one final effort against Qormi to complete the job… the next 90 minutes will be decisive for our future.

“On paper, Mosta look a stronger side than Qormi but we have to prove that on the pitch. If the players perform to their ability I’m confident that we will get the win needed.”

Scicluna has no selection problems for this evening’s match and he can bank on a full squad at his disposal.

Qormi, under the guidance of Brian Spiteri, must make do without promising striker Tensior Gusman who is ruled out with a one-match ban.

Spiteri admitted that having earned the right to figure in today’s play-off after finishing fourth in the standings already represented something positive for Qormi. However, he said that does not mean that they will not try and join fellow Division One sides Lija Athletic, Senglea Athletic and Naxxar Lions in next season’s Premier League.

“This play-off was a surprise for most of us,” Spiteri said.

“For a team who lost their place from the Premier League the previous season, it’s not easy to remain competitive given that several players had sought pastures new.

“But luckily for us we could bank on a crop of talented young players who managed to establish themselves in the first team.

“Mosta start favourites but we are not ready to bow out without producing a decent fight.”