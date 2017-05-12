Sporting briefs

Drinkwater: Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is almost certain to miss his side’s last three games of the season because of a thigh injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said yesterday. “We need to give him (Drinkwater) time to recover from this. I can’t see him playing this season. It is weeks rather than months,” Shakespeare said.

Bartra: Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month’s attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against Monaco. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks. So happy to be here today. Can’t wait to compete again next to my team-mates,” Bartra said.

Chapecoense: Atletico Nacional lifted the South American Supercup on Wednesday after two goals each from Andres Ibarguen and Dayro Moreno gave them a 4-1 victory on the night and 5-3 aggregate win over Brazilian side Chapecoense. It was a losing return to Medellin for a club who saw many of its players and staff wiped out in a plane crash last November.

Bauza: Former Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has been appointed to lead the United Arab Emirates. Bauza replaces Mahdi Ali, who resigned following a 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss against Australia in March. Bauza managed his native Argentina until last month when he was removed after a series of disappointing results.

Brondby: Brondby have been fined after their fans threw dead rats at opposition players during a match against FC Copenhagen. The 10-time national champions have been hit with a 150,000 Danish Krone fine by their federation after three dead rats were thrown on to the pitch during the match at Brondby Stadium on April 17.