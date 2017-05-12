Sporting briefs
Drinkwater: Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is almost certain to miss his side’s last three games of the season because of a thigh injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said yesterday. “We need to give him (Drinkwater) time to recover from this. I can’t see him playing this season. It is weeks rather than months,” Shakespeare said.
Bartra: Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month’s attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against Monaco. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks. So happy to be here today. Can’t wait to compete again next to my team-mates,” Bartra said.
Chapecoense: Atletico Nacional lifted the South American Supercup on Wednesday after two goals each from Andres Ibarguen and Dayro Moreno gave them a 4-1 victory on the night and 5-3 aggregate win over Brazilian side Chapecoense. It was a losing return to Medellin for a club who saw many of its players and staff wiped out in a plane crash last November.
Bauza: Former Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has been appointed to lead the United Arab Emirates. Bauza replaces Mahdi Ali, who resigned following a 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss against Australia in March. Bauza managed his native Argentina until last month when he was removed after a series of disappointing results.
Brondby: Brondby have been fined after their fans threw dead rats at opposition players during a match against FC Copenhagen. The 10-time national champions have been hit with a 150,000 Danish Krone fine by their federation after three dead rats were thrown on to the pitch during the match at Brondby Stadium on April 17.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.