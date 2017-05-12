Advert
Friday, May 12, 2017, 00:01

Nadur striker Antunes wins monthly award

Nadur Youngsters striker Claudio Antunes was named the BOV GFA Player of the Month for March 2017.

The Brazilian forward was a pivotal figure in Nadur’s turn in fortunes in the second round as the Youngsters emerged as serious title contenders to eventual champions Xewkija Tigers.

Although best known as a forward, the 28­–year–old, played a more retreated role, providing numerous assists to his team-mates, but still scoring three goals during March, one against SK Victoria Wanderers and two in their 8-0 win over Xaghra United.

Antunes is one of the foreigners who has achieved the most success in Gozitan football since joining Nadur in the 2011/12 season.

Known as a motivator, especially in difficult moments, he boasts one GFA championship medal and managed to finish twice as the league top-scorer.

Horace Laudi, Regional Manager of BOV Gozo, presented the GFA Player of the Month trophy for March 2017 to the player, who chose Fondazzjoni Arka to benefit from the donation associated with this award.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Atletico eye 2015 repeat to stage the...

  2. Sporting briefs

  3. Football news

  4. Ghedin calls up Beerman, Degabriele in...

  5. The emergence of Valletta Prestons

  6. Conte sees win as a big step towards title

  7. Man. United’s eggs in one basket for...

  8. Juventus will have to be at their best...

  9. Roma’s Totti declines to confirm...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed