Nadur striker Antunes wins monthly award

Nadur Youngsters striker Claudio Antunes was named the BOV GFA Player of the Month for March 2017.

The Brazilian forward was a pivotal figure in Nadur’s turn in fortunes in the second round as the Youngsters emerged as serious title contenders to eventual champions Xewkija Tigers.

Although best known as a forward, the 28­–year–old, played a more retreated role, providing numerous assists to his team-mates, but still scoring three goals during March, one against SK Victoria Wanderers and two in their 8-0 win over Xaghra United.

Antunes is one of the foreigners who has achieved the most success in Gozitan football since joining Nadur in the 2011/12 season.

Known as a motivator, especially in difficult moments, he boasts one GFA championship medal and managed to finish twice as the league top-scorer.

Horace Laudi, Regional Manager of BOV Gozo, presented the GFA Player of the Month trophy for March 2017 to the player, who chose Fondazzjoni Arka to benefit from the donation associated with this award.