Għajnsielem win GFA Cup

Għajnsielem players hold the GFA Cup trophy aloft at the Gozo Stadium. Photo: Anthony Cassar

The 2016/17 football season in Gozo came to a close on Sunday when the GFA Cup final was played at the Gozo Stadium.

Ghajnsielem made up for the disappointment of missing out on the league title by winning the Cup competition for the sixth time in their history with a crushing 5-0 win over Oratory Youths.

The Blacks were the better side for long periods and the huge scoreline reflects the huge gulf in class between the two sides on the day. The last time that Ghajnsielem won the GFA Cup was ten years ago.

For Oratory this was their second defeat in a Cup final this season after they lost the GFA KO final to Xewkija earlier this season.

Oratory had started brightly and after a minute they almost took the lead when an effort by Andrea Brincat was blocked by goalkeeper Luke Buttigieg.

Għajnsielem soon took control of proceedings and in no time they surged into a two-goal lead.

On 17 minutes Oratory’s Javier Polo Longarela inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear a Chris Camilleri corner kick.

Nine minutes from the break Renan Telles connected to Damon Hili’s cross and headed the ball into the net.

Oratory’s reaction after the break was sterile and during the final stages of the encounter Għajnsielem added three other goals to seal the win.

John Camilleri scored a brace on 76 and 81 minutes while Chris Camilleri sealed the victory by scoring the fifth goal.

After the match, Għajnsielem skipper Ferdinando Apap received the trophy from the GFA president Samuel Azzopardi.

Division One

SK Victoria Wanderers chalked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Division Two side St Lawrence Spurs in a play-off assure themselves of top-flight football next season.

The Wanderers dictated matters for long stretches.

Igor Grkajac opened the score on 16 minutes and the Wanderers could have doubled the score on 23 minutes but Milanko Raskovic saw his effort from a penalty saved by goalkeeper Elliott Fenech.

Raskovic made amends for that miss as eight minutes from the break he doubled the Wanderers’ lead.

SK Victoria sealed up their win on 76 minutes when they were awarded a second penalty and this time Predrag Djordjevic made no mistake.

On 81 minutes the Spurs had substitute Jonathan Micallef sent off for a second bookable offence.

SK Victoria also had a player red-carded late in the match when goalkeeper Matthew Vella was sent off after handling the ball outside the area.