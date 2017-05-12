Football news

Gian Piero Gasperini has been rewarded with a new contract for guiding Atalanta to the brink of European qualification.

Gasperini oversaw a six-game winning streak in the autumn and they have beaten top-three clubs Roma and Napoli this term, also holding leaders Juventus to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia last month.

A club statement said that Gasperini, who has also managed Inter and Palermo, had agreed a new three-year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension, keeping him in Bergamo until 2020.

FA bans several England fans

The Football Association (FA) has banned several members of the England Supporters Travel Club as part of an investigation into the fans’ inappropriate conduct during the March 22 friendly against Germany at Dortmund.

The FA along with the UK Football Policing Unit are investigating England supporters after they sang songs about World War II and booed the German national anthem during the friendly.

“We have been working closely with the relevant authorities to identify a number of individuals, some of whom have already been suspended from the England supporters travel club and will now be pursued by the UK football policing unit and potentially be subject to a football banning order” the organisation said in a statement.

Ramos warning Higuain

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has warned Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain not to let their friendship lull him into a false sense of security for next month’s Champions League final, and insisted “sparks are going to fly” in Cardiff.

Ramos and Higuain were team-mates at the Bernabeu for six seasons, during which time they helped Real win three LaLiga titles, but they will be on opposing sides at the Millennium Stadium and the Spain international has assured no quarter will be given.

Ramos said: “Not only do they have Alves, they also have Pipa (Higuain), (Mario) Mandzukic, (Giorgio) Chiellini... sparks are going to fly.

“They have a great team and are in very good form. It will be a great final for lovers of football.”

Liverpool not selling Coutinho

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has quashed speculation linking midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona in the summer, highlighting the fact the player had put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2020 in January.

“When did he sign his new contract?” Klopp told British media. “There are absolutely no plans (to sell).

“We want to bring a few (players) in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this.”

Liverpool are third in the league on 70 points with two games left. They will secure a top-four spot if they win both their remaining games but have no room for error with Manchester City (69 points) and Arsenal (66 points) hot on their heels each with a game in hand.

Benitez promised transfer kitty

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will have access to “every last penny” generated by the club in their Championship winning campaign to strengthen his squad for next season’s Premier League, owner Mike Ashley has promised.

Newcastle will require significant spending on transfers and equipment to thrive in the league and Benitez had previously expressed his frustration at the club’s lack of new signings in the January transfer window.

“I’ve confirmed to Rafa and Lee that they can have every last penny that the club generates through promotion, player sales and other means in order to build for next season,” Ashley said in a club statement.

Marcelino named Valencia coach

Villarreal manager Marcelino has been named as Valencia coach for next season, the club said in a statement yesterday, as the fallen giants of LaLiga plot an improvement on two disappointing campaigns.

Marcelino took Villarreal from Spain’s second tier to three consecutive top-six finishes and the semi-finals of last season’s Europa League. He was dismissed at the start of this campaign due to differences with the board of directors.