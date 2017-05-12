Conte focused on winning title rather than Inter talk

Antonio Conte is hopeful Chelsea will wrap up title triumph at West Brom tonight.

Antonio Conte is focused on clinching the Premier League title tonight with Chelsea rather than persistent rumours linking him with the vacancy at Inter.

Chelsea go to West Brom seeking the win which would secure the Premier League crown.

The Blues lead second-placed Tottenham by seven points and need one victory from their three remaining games.

Rumours of a return to Italy with Inter have refused to go away in recent months and the sacking of Stefano Pioli has created a vacancy at San Siro.

“I have two years (remaining under) contract with Chelsea,” Conte said.

“It’s logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.

“In this moment for me or for my players, the most important thing is to be focused on the moment.

“Now the most important thing is to reach our target. The most important thing is to write the history of the club.

“It’s important now, don’t lose the concentration, be focused.

“My players are totally focused on the moment. We mustn’t forget that we must take three points to reach this target and bring back the title home.’’

Conte’s appointment on a three-year contract was announced in April 2016 and he assumed his post last July after leading Italy at Euro 2016.

The 47-year-old won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus prior to taking up his Italy role and has now rejuvenated Chelsea, champions under Jose Mourinho in 2015-16 before imploding and finishing 10th last term.

Title-winning bosses including Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester to glory, have lost their jobs the following year.

Conte is not concerned and could be offered a contract extension at the end of the campaign, something which is commonplace for title-winning managers.

He suggested he wishes to be valued: “When you reach a type of level, yes, the money could be important, but it’s not all.

“When you stay at this level, the money only tells you and explains to you your value.”

Conte is seeking a fourth consecutive championship in domestic football, while a double could follow as Chelsea play Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

“This could be another big, big step for me,” Conte added.

“At the start of the season it wasn’t easy. We faced a lot of problems and we had to solve a lot of problems.

“When you finish 10th in the league it means that the problem is not only one, but there are a lot of problems. The problem is not only one person.

“I think we’re doing a really good job, but I want this job to become great and then fantastic.

“We have two big opportunities this season to finish the campaign in the right way.’’

