New La Vallette lounge open at airport

MIA has opened an entirely new VIP lounge, offering passengers more space, improved food options and panoramic views of the runway.

Now located on the top floor of the terminal building, the sprawling 870-square-metre La Valette lounge features an open air terrace.

Passengers are also being offered an improved range of food options as well as an array of complimentary beverages and all the benefits guests enjoyed at the former lounge.

In 2016, over 100,000 travellers visited the lounge, which is open to members of MIA’s La Valette Club, business and first class passengers and guests who require more comfort when they fly.

The new lounge forms part of a comprehensive programme to upgrade facilities and services at the airport. The Terminal Reconfiguration Project, which started last September, is expected to be completed in 2018.