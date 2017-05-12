MSE Share Index drops to a fresh 4-month low

The MSE Share Index moved lower for the fourth consecutive day as it slipped by a further 0.51% to a fresh four-month low of 4,644.316 points. Trading volumes dropped notably as only €0.11 million worth of shares changed hands compared to just over €1 million yesterday. Week-on-week, the Index lost 1.18% – the sharpest weekly drop in over five months.

PG plc advanced 1.6% to recapture the €1.31 level – its highest level since commencing trading on the Borza last week. Activity declined to only 18,300 shares compared to the very high levels over recent days.

Bank of Valletta plc rebounded by 0.2% from its over five-week low of €2.201 to the €2.205 level across 17,624 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc reversed yesterday’s sharp decline of 5.4% as it surged by 5.7% back to the €0.54 level on shallow volumes. The Company is due to hold its Annual General Meeting on 25 May.

Within the same sector, Malita Investments plc maintained its over two-year low of €0.72 across 20,000 shares.

Similarly, Medserv plc held on to its near twenty-one month low of €1.35 across a single deal of 3,000 shares. The oil and gas logistics specialist is due to hold its AGM on 31 May.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc lost 2.4% to a fresh one-year low of USD0.78 across 20,000 shares. Yesterday, the trade finance specialist held its AGM during which shareholders approved a number of resolutions including the authority for the Bank to issue one or more rights issues over a period of three years to raise in aggregate a minimum of USD100 million.

Also in the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc dropped back to the €2.00 level (-2.2%) albeit on merely 50 shares.

GO plc eased by 0.5% to the €3.48 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €3.40. A total of 2,000 shares changed hands.

Low trading activity also took place in the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc which dropped by 2.9% to a fresh near seven-month of €2.01.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index remained virtually flat at its lowest level in two weeks of 1,119.674 points. New inflationary data and Q1 GDP growth in Germany were in line with expectations. On the other hand, industrial production in the whole of the euro zone economy eased by a much worse-than-expected 0.1% month-on-month in March. However, year-on-year it still grew by 1.9%. This week the RF MGS Index recorded its worst performance in nine weeks as it slumped by 0.39%.

This article is provided by Rizzo Farrugia Investment Consultants.