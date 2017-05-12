Spreading the love for Mother’s Day

Some of the surprise moments were caught on film.

HSBC Malta organised a little surprise for some of its employees.

Throughout the month of April, forms were sent out to colleagues who are mothers to take home and have them filled out by their children. The questions were quite simple and included questions such as, why they love their mum and what they would like to buy their mum for Mother’s Day.

All mothers who submitted a form received a memento carrying the children’s kind and, in some cases, humorous words. In addition to this, a few responses were drawn from the hundreds received, for a slightly bigger surprise. For these mothers, the bank arranged for the children and their fathers to visit their mother at work and surprise her with the gifts they had written on the form.

The moments were caught on film and have been made into a video that captures the affection that children have for their mums. The video is available on HSBC Malta’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

HSBC Bank Malta CEO, Andrew Beane said: “At HSBC we are lucky to have fantastic colleagues and we wanted to celebrate the contribution mums make both at work and at home.”