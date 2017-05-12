Enhanced security measures for bank cards

Bank of Valletta is adding another level of security across its card fleet by introducing an activation process that is being applied to all cards. The cardholder will be able to activate the card in one simple step.

Announcing the new measure, Ivo Camilleri, executive electronic banking at Bank of Valletta, explained: “This is another initiative to safeguard BOV customers against the unauthorised use of their cards.

“It complements a range of security measures already in place, aimed to give additional peace of mind when one uses BOV cards.”

Mr Camilleri said that there are two methods of activating one’s card, either by SMS or by contacting BOV Customer Service Centre. Upon receiving the card, one would need to activate it by sending an SMS. Step-by-step instructions are dispatched with the card itself.

Alternatively, one may choose to activate the card by contacting the bank’s Customer Service Centre. The BOV representative will take the necessary measures to authenticate the cardholder and activate the card.

The BOV Customer Service Centre is available every day between 8am and 8pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays.