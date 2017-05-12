MESA to organise 5K race in Mtarfa

The Malta Employees Sports Association (MESA) will be organising a 5km run at the Mtarfa By-Pass on May 23.

The race gets underway at 3pm and is open not only to employees from government departments and entities but also to others from non-government firms and entities, as has been happening for quite some time now after MESA amended its Statute to make it possible for more employees to participate in its activities.

Last month, an encouraging number of athletes took part in the race held on the Kirkop/Safi circuit, where Andrew Grech (Malta Police) and Gianella Bugeja (Transport Malta) were the overall winners in the male and female categories respectively.

A good number of athletes who took part in the April 18 race have already confirmed their participation for next month’s 5K.

For more information one can send an email to [email protected].