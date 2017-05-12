Fans thrilled by Harry Potter screening with live orchestral backing

Harry Potter fans enjoyed screening of the first film when shown at the Royal Albert Hall accompanied by a live orchestral performance.

Harry Potter fans were treated to a spellbinding screening of the first film when it was shown at the Royal Albert Hall accompanied by a live orchestral performance.

The UK premiere of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series featured Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Screened in high definition on a 40ft screen, John Williams' famous score was played live on stage by a world-class orchestra and chorus.

It will play for six performances - an increase from the three originally planned due to high demand - highlighting the movie's Oscar-nominated music.

The Harry Potter film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

The audience was fully involved in the show, cheering as Hagrid - played by Robbie Coltrane - recited the famous "You're a wizard, Harry" dialogue.

There were even boos, when Harry - played by a young Daniel Radcliffe - first met his nemesis in the 2001 film, Professor Quirrell.

Director of events at the Royal Albert Hall, Lucy Noble, said: "Years in the making, this incredible film concert will bring the world of Harry Potter to life like never before, as the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performs John Williams's spellbinding score, conjuring a vivid atmosphere that will be magical."

The production has been created by CineConcerts, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products, and will be conducted by its president, Justin Freer.

"It is with great pleasure that we present for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music score played live by a symphony orchestra, while the beloved film is projected on to the big screen."