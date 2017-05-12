Watch: How to make a Ken Loach film: A question of confidence (ARTE)
An inside look into the vision of this award-winning filmmaker
A look at the production process behind I, Daniel Blake, the latest film by Ken Loach which was awarded the Palme d'Or at Cannes.
Discover how this iconic filmmaker depicts his vision of reality.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.