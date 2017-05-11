Police believe toddler died in Quebec floodwaters

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Parts of Canada still under water after historic flooding forced thousands from their homes.

Authorities believe a toddler likely died after disappearing with her stepfather in Quebec floodwaters earlier in the week.

Rescuers pulled the stepfather's body from the river late Monday.

Police have been searching for the missing two-year-old girl on the Sainte-Anne River, but believe she did not survive in the frigid, choppy waters.

Her mother grabbed a tree branch and made it to safety after their car was swept into the river.

Authorities have begun cleaning up in the wake of the flooding that has damaged thousands of homes.

About 1,600 people remain without power.

The federal government has deployed military personnel to assist.

Flooding also hit British Columbia, where two people remain missing.