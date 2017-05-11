Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017, 09:28

Britain dismisses report of worsening relations between May and Hammond

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to staff at British Steel in North Lincolnshire on May 10, 2017 in Scunthorpe, England. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to staff at British Steel in North Lincolnshire on May 10, 2017 in Scunthorpe, England. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Reuters

Britain's defence minister today dismissed a Times newspaper report suggesting that relations between Prime Minister Theresa May and her finance minister, Philip Hammond, had deteriorated.

The Times newspaper said relations between the teams of the two most senior members of government had deteriorated following a series of disagreements over policy and presentation ahead of a June 8 election.

When asked about the front page report, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon told BBC Radio: "I would have thought John you would be the last person to fall for such tittle-tattle."

"Philip Hammond, (interior minister) Amber Rudd, Theresa May, (foreign minister) Boris Johnson and I in the cabinet are working together."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Girl dies after UK theme park accident

  2. Racist soldier's militant double life...

  3. Russia shows off military might at Red...

  4. Trump fires FBI director Comey

  5. Tunisian president orders army to...

  6. Liberal Moon Jae-in wins South Korean...

  7. New South Korea President says he is...

  8. Former French PM Manuel Valls pledges...

  9. White House protesters demand probe of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed