Sports round-up

CYCLING: Fernando Gaviria (picture) snatched his second win on this year’s Giro d’Italia when he sprinted to victory in impressive fashion in yesterday’s fifth stage. The Colombian rider of the Quick Step-Floors team, who had already prevailed on stage three, easily beat Italian Jakub Mare-czko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the end of a 159-km route from Pessara to Messina. Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels, retained the overall leader’s maglia rosa.

RUGBY UNION: Flyhalf Toby Flood has re-signed with Newcastle Falcons, nine years after leaving the club where he made his professional rugby debut. Flood, who won 60 caps for England, played for the Falcons from 2005-2008 before moving to Leicester Tigers, where he won three Premiership titles. He then joined Toulouse in 2014. “When the opportunity came on to the table it didn’t take long for me to make the decision,” the 31-year-old said.

GOLF: The PGA Tour and FedEx have agreed on a new 10-year contract extension with the American shipping giant sponsoring the FedEx Cup and the four-tournament playoffs through 2027. The courier services company, which partnered the PGA Tour in 1985, started the season-long FedEx Cup competition in 2007 with the winner receiving $35 million in bonus money. Major scheduling changes are being planned and the US PGA Championship could take place in May instead of August in an effort to end the season before the American football campaign begins in September.

CRICKET: The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground. Australia’s board had hoped the 60,000-seat venue in Burswood would be ready to host the Dec. 14-18 match but construction delays had ruled that out. The five-test Ashes starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23, with Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney also hosting matches.

BASKETBALL, NBA: San Antonio made home advantage count as they moved 3-2 ahead in their NBA Western Conference play-off second round series with Houston Rockets. The Spurs won 110-107 after overtime at AT&T Center Arena to move within a game of setting up a final against Golden State Warriors. The result was harsh on the Rockets’ James Harden, who impressed from the start and led all scorers with 33 points. Kawhi Leonard was San Antonio’s top scorer, pouring in 22. Houston have home advantage in game six today, as they seek to take the series the distance.