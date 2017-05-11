New faces on the podium in race two

The introduction of additional technical adjustments to the already fast, free flowing and twisty trails that Selmun’s clay slopes offer put mountain bikers’ abilities to the limit during the recently held Downhill Race organised by the Malta Mountain Bike Association as part of its National Point Series.

In an all-male dominated race, places were vied for in the elite, open and masters categories.

As is the norm, the race saw cyclists undertake two qualifying runs, the resulting time of which establishes the starting grid for the race, where the fastest rider takes last spot on the starting gate.

In the Elite Category, race one winner Matthew Gauci had to settle for second place when Mark Zammit, who in the previous race failed to make the podium, clinched top billing.

Robert Magro finished in third place.

Jake Galea clinched first place in the Open category, going up one place from the previous race.

With previous podium winners Andrew Caruana and Darel Cauchi out of the fray for the second race, top places were taken by Clint Sciberras and Robert Guzman.

Similarly, in the masters category, Kenneth Galea improved on his second-placing in the previous race by taking the honours.

Second and third placings were taken up by John Micallef and Harold Psaila.

With three more races to go, the fight for the overall title is far from over.

The next race of the series is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Dwejra.

The Downhill National Points Series is being supported by HSN Signs, Wheel Wizard, Pro Action, Dacoby Chauffeur Services, Epic No Limits.