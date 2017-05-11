Johnson wins autocross final

Gordon Johnson leads Christian Galea in the autocross final last weekend.

The Assoċjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi held its seventh autocross programme of the current season where a total of 27 cars were registered to take part in the races.

Gordon Johnson, inside his Opel Corsa, won all the qualifying heats to secure his place in the Class A final.

Johnson was joined by Matthew Borg and Terence Azzopardi, both driving Opel Corsa, Vince Farrugia (Volkswagen Polo), Christian Galea (Fiat Ritmo) and Jean Paul Grech (Peugeot 106).

Johnson was off to a flying start as the final race got underway, closely followed by Grech and Farrugia.

In the fifth lap, Farrugia managed to overtake Grech to go up to second as Johnson preserved his lead to seal another champoinship victory.

Azzopardi crossed the finish line in fourth place ahead of Borg and Galea.

The Class B final was contested by Karl Micallef, driving a Ford Fiesta, Melo Zammit and Malcolm Borg, both Opel Corsa, Alan Muscat (Peugeot 205) and Keith Borg and Andrew Borg who both drove a Vauxhall Nova.

Muscat started very strongly, taking the lead into the first corner ahead of Malcolm Borg and Pisani.

However, a mechanical failure dashed Muscat’s hopes of a victory, paving the way for Malcolm Borg to race first to the chequered flag in front of Pisani.

Muscat settled for third.

The starting grid of the Standard Class final was composed of Karl Scicluna, Angelo Galea and Quinn Camilleri, all Peugeot 106, Nicovich Chircop (Peugeot 205), Johann Vella (Opel Nova) and Deane Farrugia (Citroen AX).

Vella shot into the front from the very early stages of the race and he never surrendered his position.

Scicluna held second place ahead of Camilleri who was under pressure from Chircop for third place. In the end, however, Camilleri held on to his position.

Another round of champion-ship races from the autocross and motocross championships are now scheduled for May 21.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the fifth round from the Enduro series this season will be held at the Barriera tas-Sagħtar, limits of Naxxar, on Sunday.