Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017, 00:01

Camenzuli elected new AIPS Europe president

Charles Camenzuli was elected as the new president of AIPS Europe during the international organisation’s congress in Pyeongchang, South Korea, yesterday. Camenzuli, who for the past years had been leading the Malta Sportswriters Association, received a unanimous vote of approval from the delegates present.

During the meeting a new executive committee was also appointed for the next four years. The set-up will include Serbia’s Predrag Milinkovic, general secretary, and Turkey’s Murat Agca, treasurer, among others.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MFA rejects Birkirkara's appeal for UEFA...

  2. Inspired Alves leads Juventus into...

  3. Spalletti exasperated over Totti situation

  4. Critics question Mourinho’s negative...

  5. SK Victoria W. host Floriana in semi-finals

  6. Monaco eye history-making comeback...

  7. Maradona named head coach of UAE’s...

  8. Atletico eye 2015 repeat to stage the...

  9. Real Madrid to face Juventus in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed