Camenzuli elected new AIPS Europe president
Charles Camenzuli was elected as the new president of AIPS Europe during the international organisation’s congress in Pyeongchang, South Korea, yesterday. Camenzuli, who for the past years had been leading the Malta Sportswriters Association, received a unanimous vote of approval from the delegates present.
During the meeting a new executive committee was also appointed for the next four years. The set-up will include Serbia’s Predrag Milinkovic, general secretary, and Turkey’s Murat Agca, treasurer, among others.
