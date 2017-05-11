Barbara leads team to the title at VLTC

The San Michel tournament for teams at Vittoriosa Lawn Tennis Club (VLTC) just came to an end recently. The competition had a record participation of 78 players in the men’s event and 48 players in the women’s tournament.

Players were grouped in six teams, captained by Emanuel Gatt (Team A), Christine Scerri (Team B), Grace Barbara (Team C), Lucienne Meli (Team D), Joe Aquilina (Team E) and Neville Cassar (Team F).

The competition was played over 12 weeks with teams facing each other over two rounds and the top four progressing to the KO stage.

In the semi-finals, Cassar’s side overcame the stiff resistance offered by Gatt’s players while Barbara’s team got the better of the side captained by Meli.

The final, played on VLTC’s Centre Court, was a hard-fought encounter with Barbara’s team claiming the title after a close 8-6 victory.

Simonds Farsons Cisk were the main sponsors.