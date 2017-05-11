The art of lifestyle

SWITCH is a video performance being presented at St James Cavalier.

It was developed from the outcome results of CODE SWITCH #1, a research project combining epigenetics and performance and video art, conceived and carried out by Cristina Ghinassi in collaboration with Edward Duca.

Granted funds by Arts Council Malta and carried out thanks to collaboration with Maltese researchers from the University of Malta – Joseph Borg, Stephanie Bezzina Wettinger and Christian Scerri – the major goal of the research project was to run a proof-of-concept performance by measuring the physiological characteristics and DNA methylation in specific parts of the artist’s DNA before and after a test performance, that the artist repeated by herself in front of a camera for 28 days.

SWITCH collects the outcomes of the research project to demonstrate how lifestyle and the social environment can impact how our genes work and, consequently, who we are.

A Q&A session will follow after the performance.

SWITCH will be presented at St James Cavalier tomorrow and on Saturday at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained at kreattivita.org.