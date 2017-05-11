National Theatre Live – Obsession

Obsession, an adaptation of the Luchino Visconti film starring Oscar nominee Jude Law and directed by Tony and Olivier award winner Ivo Van Hove, is the latest National Theatre Live screening being broadcast as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme today.

The production sees Law (The Young Pope, Closer, The Talented Mr Ripley) star as the magnetically handsome, down-at-heel Gino.

The tale is based on a classic genre trope that still retains its electrifying impact – the love triangle of the classic noir dramas.

As in its literary and filmic sources, this exciting new interpretation paints a mesmerising picture of passion, violence and forbidden desire; a chance meeting with a married couple rapidly draws the protagonist into an obsessive love affair with a married woman, leading the lovers to plot a murderous conspiracy against her husband.

Driven by such heady emotions, the pair inevitably find themselves caught between the dangerous poles of love, hate, lustful desire and self-destruction.

Obsession is showing tonight at 8pm. It is suitable for those aged over 15. Tickets may be obtained online at www.kreattivita.org.