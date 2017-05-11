Malta Philharmonic’s string section goes romantic

In the world of classical music, the word “romantic” can just as easily refer to music written in the Romantic era, rather than to anything evocative of romance.

But in its upcoming concert Romantic Strings, the string section of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra freely embraces both definitions of the word.

The concert is the brainchild of Maltese-Australian MPO violinist Melanie Waite, which accounts for the unusual choice of a work by a contemporary Australian composer, Ross Edwards, to close the concert.

Edwards’s Chorale and Ecstatic Dance is a two-movement work whose first movement is a reflection of the peace and tranquillity of the Australian landscape, while the lively second movement exudes the joy of a fresh romance.

The other two works which will be performed are firmly rooted in the Romantic era, including the concert opener, Felix Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10, one of 12 string symphonies the composer wrote between the ages of 12 and 14.

This will be followed by a performance of Johannes Brahms’ String Sextet No. 2 in G Major, as arranged for string orchestra by Swedish composer Kurt Atterberg.

Brahms’s love life has been the source of legend since the composer’s lifetime. While he never married, Brahms had a long and turbulent relationship with pianist and composer Clara Schumann, which saw the pair live together for two years after the death of Clara’s husband Robert Schumann.

After the breakdown of his relationship with Clara, he became infatuated with the singer Agathe von Siebold. The two had been engaged to be married but Agathe broke off the engagement, apparently in response to the composer’s reluctance to commit to marriage, not least because of his fear that he would not be able to reliably provide for a family.

In his second String Sextet, a work full of yearning, Brahms would pay homage to both of these women. The first movement uses a note progression to make reference to Agathe’s name, and the slow movement includes a melody Brahms had included in a letter to Clara years earlier.

After the work was completed, Brahms wrote to a friend: “I have freed myself from my last love.”

Romantic Strings will be taking place at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on Saturday at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showshappening.com.