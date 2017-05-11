Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Fundraising in aid of BePositive

Lions Club Malta is organising its first-ever fundraising activity in aid of BePositive, Bipolar Self Help, Malta (VO 1371). The activity, Strawberry and Champagne Morning, will be held today at Ras Riħana, Triq il-Milord, Baħrija, from 9.30am onwards.

All proceeds will go to BePositive Bipolar Self Help Group. Archbishop  Emeritus Paul Cremona will celebrate Mass.

For reservations contact, Judith Debono on 7904 7071, Rita Sultana on 9947 2770 or BePositive Bipolar Malta on 7948 8365.

