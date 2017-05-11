Announcements

CAMILLERI. On May 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JANET, née Debattista, passed away peacefully at the young age of 47, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Jean Pierre, her son Daniel, her mother Loncette, her father John, her brother Charles, her-in laws Marion and Noel, their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, May 13 at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Targa, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On May 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIA of Birkirkara, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Edward and his wife Joanne, her grandchildren Petra, Clarissa and Luigi, her sister Doris and her husband Carmelo, her brother Wenzu and his wife Gina, Nina, widow of her brother Pawlu, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia on Saturday, May 13 at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO. On May 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, TESSIE, residing at St Vincent de Paul residence, aged 93. She is deeply mourned by her children, Marlene, wife of Victor Grima, Fr Joe and Pierina, wife of Mario Zammit, as well as her grandchildren Alex, Mariella, Nicolà and Hubert and other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at 2.30pm at Santa Luċija parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 3, St John Paul II Block, St Vincent de Paul residence, for all their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of WALTER who passed away 28 years ago. Fondly remembered by his children and in-laws Marian Paris, Henry and Rosanna, Joan, Louis Busuttil and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest, beloved mother ANGELICA (Gegè) on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Joe, Mary Rose, Rosalind and their families.

GALEA – MARYANNE. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 50th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her children Simone, Christine and Adrian.

GERADA AZZOPARDI – JEAN, née Barnes. Cherished memories of my wife, today her 23rd anniversary. Continuously missed by Joe. Evening Mass today at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

MILLER – EVELYN. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Norman, Stephen and Daniel, their respective spouses Elizabeth, Marian and Jennifer, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER. In ever loving memory of EVELYN who went to meet the Lord on May 11, 1986. Sadly missed by her son Stephen, her daughter-in-law Marian and her dearest grandchildren Stuart and David. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.