Saving the Siġġiewi chapel

The restoration of the Siġġiewi chapel dedicated to the Annunciation of Our Lady, situated next to the Laferla Cross, more commonly known as is-Salib tal-Għolja, is a 15-year drawn-out saga that does not seem to have an end in sight.

The latest episode resulted in the chapel and surrounding area being cordoned off on police instructions. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the area is now inaccessible to the public.

The dilapidated and pitiful state of the chapel calls for immediate action by the authorities. The chapel is in serious danger of collapsing, potentially seriously maiming or fatally wounding visitors.

We owe future generations the possibility to fully enjoy this heritage that was passed on to us by our ancestors.

As a Siġġiewi resident, I would like, one day, for my children to have the opportunity I never had – to be able to visit the Annunciation chapel.

It would be an unforgivable dereliction of our collective duty to fail to restore and preserve this 19th century chapel, one in a series of chapels that characterise our Maltese rural landscape, making it a unique tourist attraction and heritage product.

In 2014, European funds totalling €300,000, were allocated for pavement, resurfacing and the embellishment of the area around the chapel. It was a step in the right direction and one had hoped it would lead to further funds to restore the chapel to its former glory.

Unfortunately, efforts to secure funds have failed. In my capacity as parliamentary representative for Siġġiewi and Opposition representative on the Planning Authority board, I spearheaded an initiative, together with a group of Siġġiewi residents, to explore the possibility of sourcing the required funds from the Environment Initiative Partnership Programme.

The Planning Authority, while recognising the need for immediate intervention, notified that funding had to be put on hold pending the conclusion of a general agreement between the government and the Curia authorities on the scheduling of Church properties.

While acknowledging that funds from the authority might be insufficient to cover the extensive damage caused over the years, European funds should be allocated to cover, in part or in total, the cost of the required renovations.

I call upon the Church and the government authorities to resolve the issue, join forces and act before it is too late. The photo shows a collapsed section of the chapel and visible structural cracks along the roof and supporting walls.

It is heartening to know that our calls are echoed by NGOs which have also called on the authorities to make the necessary funds available. On their behalf, and in the interest of Siġġiewi residents and the public in general, I urge the authorities to take immediate action and save the chapel.

Hopefully, the next episode in this saga will see the public rightfully enjoy this heritage. Maltese heritage has no political boundaries as it belongs to us all.

I hope this serves to raise awareness and draw attention to a plight that warrants immediate intervention.

The Siġġiewi chapel is worth saving. Let’s act now and save it.



Ryan Callus is an MP and Opposition spokesman on the environment, lands, planning and infrastructure.