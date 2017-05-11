A selfish egoistic lot

The first thing which comes to mind when I see promises being made by our politicians is “cut the crap”.

I’ve had enough. I do not care about money unlike all these greedy developers and some, or rather most, politicians. I want a clean beautiful environment. I don’t care about the possible €10,000 I would gain if I transfer myself and my family to Gozo. I will relocate to Malta’s sister island if I really want to not because I am paid to do it.

I don’t care about tax refunds being offered (a feminist measure?) I don’t need any charity money. I can keep on working for it and will gladly pay my taxes if my money is used wisely to improve my quality of life and that of those around me.

I can list what I and definitely what many others (with minimum common sense) would like. So politicians can start to address these points.

I would like clean air to breathe. I want my son and I to stop coughing because of the dirty polluted air due to the number of cars and building sites present on the island.

I would like clean open spaces where I can enjoy the little free time I have together with my family, and not dirty ones where people amass themselves bringing noise and further pollution. A case in point is the Aħrax tal-Mellieħa designated camping site – there is wide use of generators by campers. To the campers: you’re joking right? You might as well have stayed home instead of bringing noise and light pollution and leaving dirt behind. Aħrax has become one big toilet with toilet paper all over the place.

I would like safe roads without potholes, fewer cars and more bicycle lanes so I can cycle safely to work without the fear I am going to be crushed by some idiot who is blind to cyclists. I still cycle to work many times, because I do firmly believe in leading by example.

I would like a clean street and clean air where I live in Lija, where I can open the doors and windows of my apartment without having to inhale all the exhaust coming from cars, school buses and trucks passing by.

I would like our immensely beautiful sea to remain beautiful and stop it from being ruined by all the horrible fish farms and possible silly future money-making projects (for the few) like bridges or underwater tunnels. For heaven’s sake our sister island Gozo is only 25 minutes away by ferry. Bad weather? Cannot cross to go to work? Take the day off, stay home and spend the day with the family. No one is indispensable.

I would like a cleaner and more serene environment for the elderly when they have no other option but to reside in a public elderly home. Let’s not forget them… most of their pensions are taken up by the government for them to be able to stay there. But whenever I visit I do not feel at ease… I am sure the government can do more for these people and their surroundings. Let’s not forget about them.

I would like an honest, transparent political system where politicians are no longer politicians to safeguard their own personal and family interests. A politician should be selfless, altruistic and honest, whose only interest is the genuine good of the country and its people. It should be a vocation. But here I am dreaming.

However let us not put all the blame just on our politicians – let’s take us Maltese. Most of us are a selfish egoistic lot so I suppose the political system is also a reflection of us. Yes, I know it hurts but it’s true.

One final note to all politicians, future politicians, civil servants and last but not least to all the Maltese: please stop for just a moment, and look around you – Tignè Point, Smart City, Portomaso, Sliema high-rise buildings, Sliema coastline, cranes, construction sites, smelly dirty sea wherever there are fish farms or people (yes these last are dirty too and leave lots of litter behind).

I can go on and on. Really truly and honestly, see whether you really like what is around you, whether this is what you wanted for yourself, your children, for future generations…

My poor little island. You do not deserve people like us to inhabit you.

Simone Vella is a pharmacist with a strong love for the environment.