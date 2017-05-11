Updated: Electoral Commission receives nominations
The Electoral Commission today started receiving nominations for the June 3 general election. These are being received at the Counting Hall Complex at Naxxar from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm today, tomorrow and on Saturday.
District 1
Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Gwardamangia, Sta Venera
PL:
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 2
Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Żabbar, Fgura (part), Kalkara, Xgħajra
PL: MIZZI Joe
PN: BORG Doris
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 3
Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk
PL: BONNICI Owen, MIZZI Joe
PN: CAMILLERI John Baptist, CARUANA Raymond [Furtu], CHETCUTI Janice
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind: BONNICI Nazzareno
District 4
Fgura (part), Gudja, Paola, Sta Luċija, Tarxien
PL:
PN: AZZOPARDI Jason
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 5
Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Zurrieq
PL: BONNICI Owen, CUTAJAR Joseph, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia
PN: SCHIAVONE Hermann
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 6
Qormi, Siġġiewi, Luqa
PL: GULIA Gavin, BORG Ian
PN: PULI Clyde
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 7
Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Rabat, Baħrija, Tal-Virtu’
PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], AZZOPARDI Charles, BORG Ian, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia, GULIA Gavin
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 8
Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur de-Lys, Swatar (Birkirkara), Iklin, Lija
PL: MUSCAT Alex
PN: THAKE David
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 9
Għargħur, Msida, Swatar (Msida), San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi, Madliena, Ta’ Xbiex
PL:
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 10
Gżira, Naxxar (Part) Baħar ic-Cagħaq, Pembroke, St Julians, Paceville, Sliema
PL: BARTOLO Evarist
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 11
Mdina, Attard, Mosta, Burmarrad
PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], MUSCAT Alex
PN: SCERRI Connie
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 12
Mellieħa, Naxxar St Paul’s Bay
PL: BARTOLO Evarist
PN: CUTAJAR Robert, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, THAKE David
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 13
Gozo
PL:REFALO Anton
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
