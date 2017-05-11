Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017, 13:15

Updated: Electoral Commission receives nominations

The Electoral Commission today started receiving nominations for the June 3 general election. These are being received at the Counting Hall Complex at Naxxar from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm today, tomorrow and on Saturday. 

District 1
Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Gwardamangia, Sta Venera

PL:
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 2
Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Żabbar, Fgura (part), Kalkara, Xgħajra

PL: MIZZI Joe
PN: BORG Doris
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 3
Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk

PL: BONNICI Owen, MIZZI Joe
PN: CAMILLERI John Baptist, CARUANA Raymond [Furtu], CHETCUTI Janice
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind: BONNICI Nazzareno

District 4
Fgura (part), Gudja, Paola, Sta Luċija, Tarxien

PL:
PN: AZZOPARDI Jason
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 5
Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Zurrieq

PL: BONNICI Owen, CUTAJAR Joseph, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia
PN: SCHIAVONE Hermann
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 6
Qormi, Siġġiewi, Luqa

PL: GULIA Gavin, BORG Ian
PN: PULI Clyde
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 7
Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Rabat, Baħrija, Tal-Virtu’

PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], AZZOPARDI Charles, BORG Ian, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia, GULIA Gavin
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 8
Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur de-Lys, Swatar (Birkirkara), Iklin, Lija

PL: MUSCAT Alex
PN: THAKE David
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 9
Għargħur, Msida, Swatar (Msida), San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi, Madliena, Ta’ Xbiex

PL:
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 10
Gżira, Naxxar (Part) Baħar ic-Cagħaq, Pembroke, St Julians, Paceville, Sliema

PL: BARTOLO Evarist
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 11
Mdina, Attard, Mosta, Burmarrad

PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], MUSCAT Alex
PN: SCERRI Connie
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 12
Mellieħa, Naxxar St Paul’s Bay

PL: BARTOLO Evarist
PN: CUTAJAR Robert, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, THAKE David
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

District 13
Gozo

PL:REFALO Anton
PN:
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Data leak reveals details of 70,000...

  2. Girl, 12, killed in tunnel crash

  3. Iconic Saddles Bar goes up in flames

  4. Cardona’s chief of staff in trouble again

  5. Seven firms each gave more than €7,000 to PL

  6. Three medical consultants join PN ticket

  7. Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando 'seriously...

  8. Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras to...

  9. 'Malta being tarnished from Bidnija' -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed