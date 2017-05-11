Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says new data revelations have put renewed pressure on the country’s tax regime, after a German regional finance minister said information had been obtained on 70,000 “offshore” companies based in Malta. In another story, it speaks to university communication department head Ġorġ Mallia who warned that says heavy social media use by politicians during the election campaign could prove to be counterproductive in the long run,

The Malta Independent says Alternattiva Demokratika is distancing itself from the opinion voiced by one of its own, former party leader Michael Briguglio who recently posted on Facebook, suggesting the public not vote for his party but support instead the Nationalist Party coalition along with the Democratic Party.

Malta Today leads with deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech’s announcement that he will not seek reelection.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s proposals for the housing sector.

L-Orizzont says Moody's is forecasting a better economic situation for Malta.