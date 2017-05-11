Smart parking technologies to be introduced if Labour elected

Malta's traffic is getting worse by the year.

Smart parking technologies will be introduced in Malta while sea transport will be spread to other areas, the Labour Party pledged today, ahead of the general election.

The smart parking technologies would alert drivers about the number of parking slots available in certain areas. However, the prime minister ruled out the introduction of parking meters.

"We need more organised parking, as it leads to less traffic congestion," Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told a news conference.

The Prime Minister and Transport Minister Joe Mizzi tackled the perennial problem of traffic ahead of the June 3 election.

A new Labour government would extend a new fast ferry transport service to Sliema, St Julian's, Smart City, Gozo, Buġibba, and eventually Marsascala.

Tax incentives will be given to anyone who owns private land in land which could be developed to provide a public car park instead of building.

Dr Muscat reiterated his pledge to provide free public transport to students, children, pensioners, and persons with disability.

The measure intended to reduce the number of cars, will cost €3 million a year.

Dr Muscat said the idea to provide a free bus service to students could entice them to continue using public transport.

"The plan is feasible and reasonable."

Dr Muscat said tax registration will be revised to favour cars which do not pollute. The government will be changing its fleet to favour hybrid cars or electric cars instead of those that run on conventional fuel.

What are the disincentives

He reiterated his pledge that a new Labour government would resurface Malta's roads over a period of seven years, and will be financed to a large extent by government funding, the passport scheme, and EU funds.

Mr Mizzi said free wifi will be introduced on buses to encourage more patrons.

The wardens system will be further revised while costs will be cut.

Speaking about traffic enforcement, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the solution was down to education.

People were frustrated because local enforcement was down simply to imposing fines, he said.