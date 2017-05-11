Iconic Saddles Bar goes up in flames

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A blaze broke out at Saddles Pub and Wine Bar, which overlooks the popular Spinola Bay in St Julian's.

Five fire engines were seen battling the fire, in which no one is believed to have been injured. Enemalta personnel were also on site.

It seems no one was in the building when the fire broke out. Works had been underway on the building for some weeks.

The owner of the establishment was visibly stunned but grateful that nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out. Most of the bar appears to have been destroyed.

The popular Saddles Bar, located just by the statue of St Julian's, is one of the oldest establishments in St Julian's.