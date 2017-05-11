Updated: Candidates start filing nominations for general election

Labour deputy leader Louis Grech (second from right) during a political activity at Iklin yesterday. Photo: MARK ZAMMIT CORDINA

Candidates will start filing their nominations with the Electoral Commission today as the lid finally lifts on who the parties will be fielding and where.

While many candidates are already known, including the districts they will be contesting on, it has to be seen whether there will be any last-minute surprises.

The list is being constantly updated:

District 1

Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Gwardamangia, Sta Venera

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 2

Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Żabbar, Fgura (part), Kalkara, Xgħajra

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 3

Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 4

Fgura (part), Gudja, Paola, Sta Luċija, Tarxien

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 5

Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Zurrieq

PL: FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 6

Qormi, Siġġiewi, Luqa

PL: GULIA Gavin

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 7

Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Rabat, Baħrija, Tal-Virtu’

PL: FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia, GULIA Gavin

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 8

Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur de-Lys, Swatar (Birkirkara), Iklin, Lija

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 9

Għargħur, Msida, Swatar (Msida), San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi, Madliena, Ta’ Xbiex

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 10

Gżira, Naxxar (Part) Baħar ic-Cagħaq, Pembroke, St Julians, Paceville, Sliema

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 11

Mdina, Attard, Mosta, Burmarrad

PL:

PN/PD: SCERRI Connie

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 12

Mellieħa, Naxxar St Paul’s Bay

PL:

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

District 13

Gozo

PL: REFALO Anton

PN/PD:

AD:

Patriots:

Ind:

Yesterday evening, Labour deputy leader Louis Grech, announced that he will not be contesting the general election but will remain a consultant if Labour wins another term in office and will continue attending Cabinet meetings.

A big question mark still hangs over the fate of Żebbuġ doctor Godfrey Farrugia, who resigned from Labour Party whip a day before the election was called.

There is anticipation that Dr Farrugia might throw his hat in the ring with the Democratic Party led by his partner Marlene Farrugia.

The Orange candidates will appear under the Nationalist Party ticket with the nickname tal-Oranġjo next to their names. The PD will field nine candidates and cover all 13 districts. However, another last-minute decision could be that of Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, the former PN MP-turned critic, who has been asked to contest with the Labour Party.

On the PL side it would be interesting to look at the districts ministers choose to contest and how the party will act to fill in the void left by the departure of former heavyweights like Karmenu Vella, Leo Brincat and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Hints have already been dropped. Labour leader Joseph Muscat will contest the 5th district to make up for Mr Vella’s loss and on the 9th district, Mr Brincat’s constit-uency, Tourism Minister Edward Zam-mit Lewis will run for the first time.

On the 6th district, Robert Abela, the son of President Emeritus George Abela, will be contesting for the first time, hoping to step into the shoes left by Ms Coleiro Preca. Dr Muscat will also contest the 2nd district.

This general election will also be Chris Cardona’s first contest as deputy leader for the Labour Party.

On the PN side, it would be interesting to see who will move into the 8th and 12th districts to fill in the void left by former finance minister Tonio Fenech, who will not be contesting this time around.

Another void will be that of psychiatrist Joe Cassar, who was elected from the 7th and 11th districts in 2013.

PN leader Simon Busuttil will be throwing his hat on the 11th and 12th districts.

His deputies, Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco will be contesting the election for the first time as deputy leaders, which almost guarantees them automatic election on two districts.

Dr Fenech Adami will retain the 8th district and Dr de Marco the 1st district but it will have to be seen which other districts they will be contesting on. Four years ago they only contested one district each.

On the Gozo district, former minister Giovanna Debono has called it quits as other PN candidates scramble for her vote.

Alternattiva Demokratika has already said it will contest all 13 districts, fielding nine candidates. The party will appear on the ballot sheet on its own after coalition talks with the PN failed.

And then there will be the independent candidates, with Żaren Bonnici, Tal-Ajkla, already confirming that he will contesting. Will Emmy Bezzina, who hit the headlines last year for his comments on Smash TV, do likewise?

Nominations will remain open until Saturday when the electorate will get a clearer idea of the diversity that the political parties would have managed to attract within their folds.