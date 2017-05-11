Plea to politicians to prioritise country's environmental future

A plea to politicians to prioritise the environmental future of the country was made this morning by Din l-Art Ħelwa.

In a statement, the environmental NGO said that while politicians and political parties entered and exited the political stage, the loss of heritage or natural environment was permanent.

In the past four years, it said, the environment was pillaged to accommodate speculators and as the political slogan “Business First” garnered favour among developers and speculators, the results for the country were tangible and devastating.

Our environmental and heritage authorities ... have not been given the proper tools to act as guardians of our natural and cultural heritage

“The Planning Authority is not adequately controlling development while protecting our environment – policy reforms have been introduced which give speculators an almost free hand.

“The demerger of the environment from planning has weakened the voice of both our environmental and heritage authorities, giving them little power to stop development. They have not been given the proper tools to act as guardians of our natural and cultural heritage,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

It noted that areas of outstanding natural beauty, such as Żonqor Point, had been sacrificed to development.

“We are fighting to retain our historical skylines, in an attempt to persuade the government to refrain from simply pushing forward with tall buildings at any cost,” it said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa urged political parties to consider the effects of their pledges upon the country’s future and said construction should be channelled into rehabilitation and renewal.

It reiterated its call for a detailed National Strategy Plan, setting out a vision of where Malta should be in 20 and 50 years time.

It also called for a renewed overhaul of recent policies and a serious attempt at curbing excessive development, protecting the urban and natural heritage.

The organisation’s recommendations in full can be read on its website here.

It said it would be joining the coalition of eNGOs in putting forward its proposals for the environment.