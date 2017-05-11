Menacing driver granted bail after seeing red

A driver who was allegedly behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol was released on bail after pleading not guilty before a magistrate's court.

Ronald Pavia, 51, from Pembroke, was charged with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, disobeying lawful orders, refusing to supply his personal details to the police and threatening police officers.

The prosecution explained how the motorist had been ordered to stop after having allegedly run the red lights near Paceville. Not only did it take the police some physical exertion to restrain the offender, but he even menacingly told the officers that he would "find them at home".

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €2,000.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha was defence counsel.