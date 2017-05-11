Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017, 21:14

Man plucked from the sea off Wied iz-Żurrieq

A man was hoisted from the sea by an AFM helicopter this afternoon after finding himself in difficulty.

The AFM said that after receiving a distress call it deployed an Alouette helicopter whose crew found the man, an Italian, holding on to a buoy off Wied in-Żurrieq.

He had been unable to get ashore.

The man was hoisted by the helicopter and landed safely.

