Man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking
A 26-year-old man from Msida was arrested this afternoon after he allegedly tried to sell drugs near the Marsa racecourse.
The police said they found him in possession of sachets believed to contain cocaine and heroin.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
