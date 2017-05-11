Advert
Thursday, May 11, 2017, 18:19

Man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

A 26-year-old man from Msida was arrested this afternoon after he allegedly tried to sell drugs near the Marsa racecourse.

The police said they found him in possession of sachets believed to contain cocaine and heroin.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Data leak reveals details of 70,000...

  2. Girl, 12, killed in tunnel crash

  3. Iconic Saddles Bar goes up in flames

  4. Cardona’s chief of staff in trouble again

  5. Seven firms each gave more than €7,000 to PL

  6. 'Malta being tarnished from Bidnija' -...

  7. Updated: Electoral Commission receives...

  8. Michael Briguglio offers resignation from AD

  9. Watch: “Stop embarrassing Malta and face...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed