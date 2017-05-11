'Malta being tarnished from Bidnija' - PM tells Busuttil no need to travel the world

If Simon Busuttil wants to stop Malta's name from being tarnished he should just go to Bidnija and not travel the world, Joseph Muscat said this morning.

The Prime Minister was clearly referring to blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia who has been at the forefront of the attacks against his government.

During a political event last night, the Opposition leader said he was willing to go “wherever necessary” to clear Malta's name if he was elected to lead the country on June 3.

His comments were made after a German state minister yesterday said a data leak revealed information about 70,000 offshore companies in Malta.

Dr Muscat said he will not let anyone destroy the country's financial services sector.

"And if the opposition leader wants his country's name from being tarnished all he needs to do is go to Bidnija (residence). He doesn't need to go around the world.

"People among us are attacking the country. I appeal to Busuttil to make the same pledge that the Opposition will be a united front with the government not to let anyone harm the country. My successor will do the same if my party is in opposition."

Fielding questions from journalists, he said the police cannot continue being subjected to continuous attacks by the Opposition.