LIVE: Eurovision Semi-Final

9.27 The idea of putting a giant Claudia Faniello behind the human-sized Claudia Faniello was a masterstroke, if you ask me, which nobody is. But that human-sized Claudia Faniello was on pretty good form too, I think. And she nearly burst into tears there at the end, which is quickly becoming a Maltese Eurovision tradition. Maybe enough to go through, with a spit and a prayer?

9.16 Next up is Austria with Nathan Trent, who at some point decided his best opening look would be the kid from the Dreamworks logo. The song - Running on Air - just feels like a composite of cutesy, wholesome upbeat songs from years past, one part Måns Zelmerlöw, one part Gianluca Bezzina.

9.15 Although... just hang on a minute. Lone female singer, water imagery, trashy Europop beat, male dancer with only a tangential relation to the main performance? This is just Walk on Water again, isn’t it?

9.12 We're on to the first song, and it's Tijana Bogićević for Serbia. But honestly, what sort of a sadist decided a good way to start would be with the lyrics: “won’t somebody save me now/Feels like I’ve been sentenced to life.” I feel you, Tijana. I do.

9.10 Eurovision classics on Ukrainian folk instruments? All right, Ukraine, whatever, this is your night. Just don't look at us when we eventually win and subject you to Wild Dances on the żaqq.

9.05 And we're off! Our hosts Oleksandr Skichko, Volodymyr Ostapchuk and Timur Miroshnychenko, who nobody can make me try to spell again, start us off by reminding us that nobody knows who they are. But as for bad jokes, these guys promise to be unparalleled: "He's like the internet in shoes," Oleksandr or Volodymyr says of Timur.

8.55 Just a few minutes to go now. The favourites to look out for this year are Bulgaria and their moody 17-year old Kristian Kostov, who has a truly fantastic name. Also keep an eye on Romania, Denmark and the Netherlands, and if someone can keep an eye on the Manchester United game I'd appreciate it because I can't watch it and I'm quite anxious.

8.50 The semi-final is live on TVM or, should you opt for a purer experience, on the official Eurovision YouTube channel. In the meantime, if you want a quick primer on what to expect, have a quick read of one of the many fine preview articles to be found online. Here's one I prepared earlier. Finally, if you have Thoughts, or just want to keep me company through the night, email me on [email protected], and I'll upload the best Thoughts right here.

8.45 Good evening Malta! Welcome to our live-blog of the Eurovision Semi-Final in beautiful Kiev, brought to you by our journalist in a deserted office in Valletta.

After several failed attempts over the years, Claudia Faniello has finally made it to the big night, and tonight she will compete against 17 other acts for a place in the Grand Final on Saturday. By all accounts, she's not going to get there, but that's just fake news if you believe hard enough.

The show will be kicking off in less than 15 minutes and I'll be keeping you up to speed with all the costumes, key changes and general madness - maybe even some actual facts if I can find them in this big pile I've printed out - throughout the night, so stay tuned.